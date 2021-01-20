Arsonist jailed after Coventry flat fire
A man has been jailed for five years after pleading guilty to arson following a fire at a block of flats.
About 40 firefighters tackled the severe fire which was started at a 14th-floor flat in Wellington Street, Hillfields, Coventry, on 11 September.
Abdu Aden, 23, from Wellington Street in the city, admitted two counts of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.
He will also face automatic deportation, Warwick Crown Court ruled.
Aden was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190 as well.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article.
