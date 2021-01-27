Wasps RFC 'sign' teen fan recovering from cancer
A 13-year-old boy recovering from a rare bone cancer has been "virtually signed" by his favourite rugby club.
Alexander Goodwin, from Leicestershire, will be able to "join" Wasps RFC during their warm-up thanks to body-worn cameras on the players.
The Coventry-based club will take Alex "behind the scenes" ahead of Sunday's match against London's Harlequins.
The schoolboy is recovering from Ewing Sarcoma - a childhood bone cancer - after pioneering surgery in the US.
In October 2016 he was given just months to live, but is now in remission after the treatment he received in Kansas City which included complex surgery to replace his right femur and knee with a telescopic prosthetic bone.
Alex, who walks with the aid of crutches, was a keen rugby player before his diagnosis but is now unable to play.
"I miss playing but I still love to watch and cheer the players on," he said.
His favourite is Wasps' fly-half Jimmy Gopperth, and using the same body worn camera technology the club has also invited Alex to join his training session virtually.
"I hope he enjoys the chance to see some of what goes on behind the scenes," said head coach Lee Blackett.
"His bravery through his illness is an inspiration to us all, so it is great that we can give him the chance to do something like this with us."
Alex, from Dunton Bassett, has charted his journey over the years with regular blogs and on social media. In 2019 he was also named an honorary "mini officer" with Lincolnshire Police.
"This is amazing for Alex. He has endured so much," his dad Jeff said.
"He wanted to watch a live match again - this is the next best thing."
