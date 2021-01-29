Ex-priest Joseph Quigley jailed for child sex offences
- Published
A former priest who subjected a teenage boy to "depraved" sex offences has been jailed for 11 years and six months.
Joseph Quigley, 56, had denied engaging in sexual activity with a child, sexual assault, child cruelty, and false imprisonment, but was convicted of multiple counts in December.
The offences were between 2006 and 2009 when the victim was aged between 14 and 16, Warwickshire Police said.
Quigley "abused the trust" of the boy who was said to respect him.
At the time of the offences, police said, Quigley was working as a priest at a church in Warwickshire and as a private tutor.
At Warwick Crown Court he was convicted of four counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, two counts of sexual assault, one count of child cruelty and two counts of false imprisonment.
Quigley, from Staffordshire, was sentenced at the same court on Friday where he was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.
Tamina Greaves, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "As a priest, Joseph Quigley used his position to commit depraved offences against the victim who trusted and respected him, and he abused that trust."
She praised the victim's bravery and support "in helping bring this child abuser to justice".
