Coventry exhibition to celebrate influence of 2-Tone
- Published
Members of the public are being asked to contribute to a major exhibition on the 2-Tone era of music.
An event, at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in Coventry from 14 May, is the first major exhibition about the scene in the UK, say organisers.
The style started in Coventry in the 70s with the name coming from the 2-Tone record label founded by Jerry Dammers of The Specials in 1979.
The exhibition will explore 2-Tone's influences and social impact.
Fans are being asked to share photos and their experiences.
Curator Martin Roberts described the style as "a great aspect of Coventry culture that has gone all over the world".
'Ahead of their time'
Groups that were part of the label - The Specials, The Selecter and other ska-influenced bands such as Madness, The Beat and The Bodysnatchers - will be showcased at the exhibition.
Pauline Black, from The Selecter, said that said social cohesion was difficult in the 1970s and the bands were "ahead of their time" in talking about multiculturalism.
"There's a new generation who appreciate the music," she added.
Francis Ranford, cultural and creative director of the museum, said: "We are incredibly excited to celebrate the 2-Tone phenomenon through this blockbuster exhibition.
"The support we have received so far from band members, fans and industry experts has been incredible - however we would still like more contributions from fans."
Organisers said the display would also look at the scene's philosophical and political impact at the time and the continuing influence it has had on music and fashion.
Fashion items and memorabilia already donated include a 2-Tone suit, Roddy Radiation's pork pie hat, a Fred Perry polo shirt and a Harrington jacket.
The exhibition will run until September and culminate in an "immersive 2-Tone experience celebrating the energy and legendary sound of the bands' performances".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk