Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner election 2021: The candidates standing
- Published
People in Warwickshire will vote for the county's police and crime commissioner on 6 May.
This election was originally meant to take place in May 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic.
The last time elections were held, in 2017, the force was in a "strategic alliance" with neighbouring West Mercia Police, but they have since decided to split.
These are the candidates who have so far said they intend to stand in the election (listed alphabetically):
Philip Seccombe, Conservatives
Philip Seccombe is a former chartered surveyor and Conservative councillor on Stratford-on-Avon District Council who has served with the Army Reserve for 25 years, reaching the rank of colonel.
Ben Twomey, Labour
Ben Twomey is the head of policy and research for the National Youth Advocacy Service, working to help children in care.
Louis Adam, Liberal Democrats
