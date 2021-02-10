Rugby stabbing: Man, 19, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing left a man in a critical condition in hospital.
The victim, in his 20s, was discovered in Balcombe Road, Rugby, on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said.
Three other people from the town held on suspicion of attempted murder - two men aged 19 and 21 and a 15-year-old boy - have been bailed.
The force continues to appeal for witnesses.
A spokesperson said detectives are keen to speak to two women who stopped near the scene after the attack at 12:20 GMT.
Det Ch Insp Jon Belcher, from Warwickshire Police, said it was a "horrific attack in broad daylight" which caused "alarm in the local community".
A woman, 43, and a 22-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have also been bailed, the force added.
