Drink-driver jailed after 140mph Warwickshire motorway pursuit
A disqualified driver who was speeding at more than 140mph on the M40 in foggy conditions has been jailed.
Police footage shows Roman John Francis, 34, being tactically pursued by officers in January, after reaching the high speeds in Warwickshire.
On Monday he was jailed for 28 months, including 16 months for dangerous driving and three for drink-driving.
Francis, from Mere Road, Bitteswell, Leicestershire, was also banned from driving for six years and two months.
He took a white VW Golf from a storage yard in Lutterworth without the owner's permission and failed to stop for police in the Rugby area, the Warwickshire force said.
The vehicle was seen by a marked police car on junction 15 of the M40 just after 06:00 GMT on 10 January and officers pursued.
As the Golf rejoined the motorway northbound, the driver failed to stop again for officers when indicated and "drove dangerously reaching speeds in excess of 140mph on the motorway in foggy conditions".
The car was followed into the West Mercia Police area where it was later stopped.
Francis, who pleaded guilty, was jailed for 28 months at Warwick Crown Court on Monday, including three months for driving whilst disqualified and six for aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.
He was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge and will be required to take an extended driving test.
