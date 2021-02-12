Man admits killing three including a mother and son
- Published
A man has admitted killing three people including a mother and son whose bodies were found in Coventry.
Julie Williams, 58, and her son David, 32, were discovered at separate flats on 25 and 26 October.
The body of Nicole McGregor, 31, was later discovered in woodland in Newbold Comyn, Leamington Spa.
Anthony Russell, 38, of no fixed address, denied murdering the three, but admitted manslaughter during a hearing at Coventry Crown Court.
He also denied a charge of rape.
Mr Russell, who appeared via video-link from HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire, was arrested in Staffordshire in October.
He faces a trial on the four charges, including three counts of murder, at Warwick Crown Court on 2 August.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk