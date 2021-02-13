Rugby stabbing: Four men charged with attempted murder
- Published
Four men have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Warwickshire.
The man in his 20s was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found in Balcombe Road, Rugby, at 12:20 GMT last Sunday.
Warwickshire Police said it had charged three men aged 20 and a 21-year-old who were due before Coventry magistrates.
The force said the area may see a "heightened police presence" over the next few days as inquiries continued.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.