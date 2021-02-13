BBC News

Rugby stabbing: Four men charged with attempted murder

image captionThe man was found by police with two stab wounds in Balcombe Road, Rugby, on Sunday

Four men have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Warwickshire.

The man in his 20s was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found in Balcombe Road, Rugby, at 12:20 GMT last Sunday.

Warwickshire Police said it had charged three men aged 20 and a 21-year-old who were due before Coventry magistrates.

The force said the area may see a "heightened police presence" over the next few days as inquiries continued.

