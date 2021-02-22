Hundreds in Coventry light up lockdown with window art
- Published
Hundreds of homes across Coventry have helped light up lockdown by creating art works in their windows.
Window Wanderland started in 2015, encouraging communities across the world to "transform their neighbourhood into a magical outdoor gallery".
Organisers said lockdown gave it even greater significance this year.
This is the first time the event has visited Coventry, which later this year is set to be unveiled as UK City of Culture 2021.
The four-week Window Wanderland festival began in the neighbourhoods of Whoberley and Earlsdon and will take in 10 areas of the city and wider Warwickshire.
Jay Bloomfield, from the event, said it was "incredible" more than 300 people had so far got involved.
"It's so important to do something in your local area at the moment," she said.
Some people in Whoberley and Earlsdon have featured windows inspired by watchmaking, once a key industry in the area.
Local hero Frank Whittle, inventor of the jet engine, has been another popular theme.
Other residents have featured words and images encouraging people to stay positive during the pandemic.
The start of Coventry's year as UK City of Culture was pushed back until May because of the effects of coronavirus.
However, city of culture organisers have encouraged people to get involved with Window Wanderland.
Walking trails have been put together to allow local residents to take in the artwork, while online galleries have also been created.
The 10 areas which will take part in the art project will include parts of Kenilworth, Rugby, Warwick Gates and Whitnash.
Some people have been helped by creating online tutorials which show how to make the art from tissue paper and other materials.