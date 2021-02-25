Murder arrest after double stabbing in Coventry
A man has been killed and a woman seriously injured in a double stabbing in Coventry.
Police have sealed off an area around Waveley Road after the attack just before 11:20 GMT.
A man in his 30s was confirmed dead at the scene. A woman, who was taken to hospital with stab wounds to her neck and leg, is said to be in a critical but stable condition.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
Ch Supt Mike O'Hara, from Coventry police, described it as a "horrific incident" and said homicide detectives were working "flat out to understand exactly what has happened".
There would be extra officers on patrol in the area, he added.
