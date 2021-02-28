Coventry half marathon gets new date
Coventry's half marathon has been pushed back until 31 October so it can take place after the planned end to coronavirus restrictions.
It was due to be held on 21 March. The switch is the third time the event has been moved because of the pandemic.
A fundraising virtual run will go ahead on the original March date.
Organisers from Coventry University Students' Union has been working to agree a backup date for spring 2022 in case of difficulties this year.
A spokesperson said whether runners chose to take part in the virtual run in March or in the newly arranged event in October, it would be a boost to six local partner charities which have had "limited fundraising opportunities" amid the pandemic.
Runners who are unable to take part in either the virtual or real-world run will have the option to donate their entry fee to the partner charities.
Under the virtual programme, runners are asked to complete the half marathon distance near their home, or on a treadmill, and then provide evidence of completion.
Last year, a virtual event was held after the virus broke out, raising about £30,000 for local causes.
Olympian Dave Long, who is the Coventry half marathon record-holder, said: "This is the third time we've had to put it back and it was a shock at first, but people have got used to it and they've been really good."
As well as having to avoid a clash with Coventry's 2021 UK City of Culture events, he said organisers had to avoid clashes with runs elsewhere in the country, to be sure they had enough participants.
