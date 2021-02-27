Coventry stabbings: Man charged with Mark Hoof's murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following a double stabbing in which a man died and a woman was seriously hurt.
She is unnamed but said by police to be the partner of 36-year-old Mark Hoof, who was killed in Thursday's attack at a home in Coventry.
West Midlands Police accuse Ryan Willden of stabbing the couple at his home address on Waveley Road.
Mr Willden, 36, also faces a charge of attempted murder.
He is due to appear at Leamington Magistrates Court on Saturday.
Police said Mr Hoof, who was also living at the property in the Spon End area, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds.
His partner, 46, was taken to hospital with wounds to her neck and leg and remained there in a serious but stable condition, according to the force.
Det Insp Jim Mahon said the scene on Waveley Road would stay cordoned off for several days while searches were carried out.
He added: "This is really tragic case. Our investigations are moving swiftly."
