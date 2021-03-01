Nasir Patrice: Youth 'used sword' to kill at drug flat, jury told
A 16-year-old boy used a "metre-long" sword to kill another teenager at a flat being used by drug dealers, a court has heard.
The youth, from London, denies murdering 17-year-old Nasir Patrice in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.
The defendant "looked around and smirked" after the murder, Michael Burrows QC said.
He told Warwick Crown Court the youth was expected to argue he acted in self defence.
The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, also denies attempted murder and perverting the course of justice.
Opening the case, Mr Burrows said the court would hear evidence the defendant and Nasir, from Birmingham, were "rival dealers".
He said Nasir suffered four stab wounds on 15 January 2020, adding "There is, of course, a background to this case - that background is drugs".
Giving what he called an overall picture of events, Mr Burrows said Nasir was stabbed after he and two friends were seen entering the flat in Tachbrook Road.
Mr Burrows said of the youth accused of murder who was staying at the flat: "He was armed with a large knife, a sword, which he used to kill Nasir Patrice.
"The prosecution say he murdered him and intended to kill. I understand it is his case that he acted in self-defence."
The court heard another man staying at the flat had been leaving to fetch cigarette papers when three men "rushed" inside.
"He heard shouting and screaming. He heard someone shouting 'Put it down, put it down.'
"You may conclude that that was one of the three men who had gone past him to get into the flat."
Mr Burrows said within a minute or so the men came out of the flat and "were screaming for help".
The witness did not see any weapons "at any stage," he added.
Nasir was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:23 GMT.
Mr Burrows said one of the stab wounds to the chest went through his body.
"The pathologist considers that that would have required what he describes as the upper tier of force," he said.
The prosecutor said the accused youth, who is now 17, is alleged to have taken a taxi to a guest house afterwards and pulled out a "nasty-looking blade" and claimed to have "dropped" two people.
The trial continues.
