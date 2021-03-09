Man charged over Coventry crash that killed girl, 11
- Published
A man has been charged over a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl.
Isabelle Boshell died in hospital four days after being hit by a Toyota Verso on Tamworth Road, Coventry, on 22 October.
Ola Onubogu, of Wappenbury Road in the city's Wood End area, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, West Midlands Police said.
The 53-year-old has been bailed to appear before Coventry Magistrates' Court on 31 March.
In a tribute following her death last year, Isabelle's family described her as a "unique individual" and "the best daughter anyone could ever have".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.