Secondary school to close after Covid cases discovered
A secondary school will be closed from Thursday after staff and pupils tested positive for coronavirus.
Martin Murphy, the CEO of the Arden Multi-Academy Trust, said there were only 268 of 650 pupils at Henley-in-Arden School on Wednesday.
All pupils will have to go back to home learning until 29 March, unless they are the children of key workers or vulnerable children.
Mr Murphy said the school would now be thoroughly cleaned.
He also said the situation had been exacerbated by the rule that if someone on a school bus tests positive, everyone on the bus has to isolate.
Mr Murphy said the measures have been taken after consultation with Public Health England.
