Nasir Patrice: Boy, 17, found guilty of killing teenager
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a teenager who was stabbed in the chest.
Nasir Patrice, 17, of Birmingham, died in Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, on 15 January 2020.
The defendant from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found not guilty of murder.
Jurors at Warwick Crown Court also acquitted the defendant of attempting to murder a second victim who was also stabbed.
The boy, who was 16 at the time, claimed to have acted in self-defence when he killed Mr Patrice, the trial heard, alleging he was attacked by a group of three assailants.
He said the group's entry into the property sounded like a stampede and he had made a split second life or death decision when faced with someone armed with a "Rambo" knife.
The defendant "looked around and smirked" after the killing, prosecutors alleged.
Mr Patrice suffered four stab wounds and was declared dead shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene.
The verdict was reached on Friday by a 10-2 majority after more than 10 hours of deliberations.
The youth was also convicted of perverting the course of justice and wounding the second victim with intent.
Warwickshire Police said the stabbing had likely been due to a dispute linked to county lines drug dealing.
The teenager was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Tuesday.
Three men who pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice ahead of the trial will also be sentenced.
