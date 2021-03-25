Johnny Robbins' family appeal for information three years after double murder
- Published
The family of a man believed to have been kidnapped and murdered has appealed for fresh information three years after he disappeared.
Johnny Robbins went missing in Coventry March 2018 and police have said it was linked to the murder of Daniel Shaw who was shot in Tile Hill days later.
His family was "distraught" not at knowing where his body was.
"Not a day goes by that Johnny isn't missed and thought about by his family. His children, his mum, his brothers and sisters and his many friends," the family said in a statement.
"It's been three long, distraught years and we're still no nearer to knowing what happened to him, why it happened or where he is."
'Active' case
The family said it was "pleading" with anyone who knew anything leading up to Mr Robbins' kidnap and murder, and the murder of Mr Shaw, to come forward.
"Even if you think it may be insignificant, irrelevant, or that the police might already know that information, please come forward," they added.
West Midlands Police believe the 33-year-old was tortured before disappearing on 21 March.
He was taken to 28-year-old Mr Shaw's home in Torrington Avenue on the same day, the force said.
A number of people have been arrested as part of the double murder probe, but released while investigations continue.
Working with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the force said it will shortly be "presenting the extensive and complex evidence" that has been gathered in the very "active" case.
Supt Chris Mallett, who leads the investigation, said: "The people responsible have been protected for too long.
"I understand people's fears and concerns, but I urge you to do the right thing and tell us what you know."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.