Coventry City of Culture 'signature' event moved to 5 June
The "signature" event to mark the start of Coventry City of Culture has been delayed by almost three weeks.
Coventry Moves, billed as a "dusk till dawn" performance, will now take place on 5 June rather than 15 May.
However, the cultural programme will still officially start on 15 May with a "celebratory moment enjoyed from home".
The wider programme will be flexible due to the pandemic. A street art festival and "poignant" puppet walk are two of the year's major planned events.
"We continue to monitor closely the wide range of challenges that are associated with planning such a hugely significant event during a pandemic," the festival's chief executive Martin Sutherland said.
The decision to delay Coventry Moves was made following consultation with West Midlands Police, as well as other partners and stakeholders, a festival spokesperson said.
Chenine Bhathena, Coventry City of Culture Trust's creative director, said Coventry Moves would be enjoyed online and via broadcast.
"We have been planning the event for several months, to be delivered safely within the restrictions in place, and 5 June has been widely agreed as a date that allows us to deliver the best moment for the city," she said.
The opening on 15 May - details of which organisers are keeping secret for now - will be followed by a street art festival and events at partner organisations such as the Belgrade Theatre.
It has previously been announced the city will host the Turner Prize and a festival curated by Terry Hall.
Coronavirus pushed the start of the festival back from the beginning of the year to May.
