Music marathon helps Rugby DJ after amputation
Friends of a DJ who had his leg amputated after contracting sepsis have raised money for him through a 16-hour music marathon.
Ian Thompsett, who performs as DJ Ian T, had his leg amputated above the knee to save his life in February and was also in intensive care with Covid-19.
DJs raised more than £5,000 by performing hour-long sets streamed online and partly on radio on Saturday.
Mr Thompsett, of Rugby, said he felt humbled by the "phenomenal" support.
"I have had so much support and it really has been a tear-jerker," the 43-year-old said.
James Penny, who set up a fundraising page for his friend, said the event went "really, really well", with about 2,500 people tuning in on Mixcloud.
The money would be used for home adaptations, particularly for a downstairs washroom, he said.
"We all know that Ian loved his Dj-ing and it was his life. It still will be - he is determined to get back."
'Pure-hearted'
He added Mr Thompsett was usually the one helping others.
"He gives a lot of time to other people, he really is pure-hearted," he said.
Ahead of the fundraising event, Mr Thompsett told BBC CWR that he discovered he may have to have his leg amputated on the same day that he tested positive for Covid-19.
The DJ, who is diabetic, noticed a large blister on his foot in November which led to sepsis, or blood poisoning.
Doctors told him the infection in his leg bone "had risen up" and they may have to amputate to save his life.
"Literally 10 minutes later another doctor came in and said 'we've just found out that your Covid test is positive'," he said.
"I think when you end up in a position like this, you haven't got a choice and you end up thinking quite quickly."
He added he would like to be a listening ear helping others facing similar problems in the future.
