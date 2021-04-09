Azaylia Cain's leukaemia 'too rare' to treat after £1.5m fundraising bid
Published
The parents of a baby girl fundraising for treatment for her aggressive form of leukaemia said tumours had been found in her vital organs.
Seven-month-old Azaylia Diamond Cain was to undergo specialist treatment in Singapore after £1.5m was donated towards her care.
But her family said they were told by doctors on Thursday her leukaemia was too rare and aggressive.
It was the "last, only and final option" to save Azaylia, they said.
In a post on Instagram, her parents, ex-Coventry City player Ashley Cain and partner Safiyya Vorajee, said their daughter's brain tumour cannot be treated.
"After Azaylia's CT and ultrasound scan we have been informed by consultants that they have found tumours in Azaylia's brain, but also in her kidneys, liver, lungs and spleen.
"Consultants said there is no way to tackle the tumours on her brain because of the high pressure in her head."
Mr Cain said they were going to take Azaylia home and make her as comfortable as possible after a "tough, tough life".
"I feel like for the last part of her life I just want to take her home, treat her like a baby and give her the best rest of her life that we can give her," he said.
Azaylia was eight weeks old when she was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia and underwent three rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.
The Nuneaton family started to fundraise after she had "gone into full relapse" and they said their only option was specialist therapy in Singapore.
Their appeal was widely shared on social media and swiftly raised more than £1.5m.
