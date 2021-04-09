Prince Philip: Coventry 'mourns Queen's loyal companion deeply'
The Duke of Edinburgh has been remembered as a "loyal companion" to the Queen by Coventry Cathedral as it mourns his death "deeply".
Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced.
In Stratford-upon-Avon, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust said the duke "will always hold a special place" in its history after a number of visits.
The trust highlighted a 1964 visit when he arrived by helicopter to cheering crowds to mark 400 years of the bard.
The town council said flags will be flown at half-mast from now until the day after Prince Philip's funeral.
Floral tributes will also be laid in the Garden of Remembrance on College Street and an online book of condolence will be launched.
Coventry Cathedral said the duke "played an important role in the life of the nation, not least through the support given to Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family".
"[He] will be mourned by us all, and we give grateful thanks for his long life".
The Cathedral will hold a virtual service from 18:00 BST to commemorate.
Labour MP for Coventry North West, Taiwo Owatemi, said it was "a day of great sadness", adding she was "grateful for all [the duke] has given to our country".
Rugby Borough Council expressed "deep grief and sorrow" at hearing of the duke's death and said: "As a borough and a nation, we must draw together".
West Midlands Police's Coventry division also added its condolences, saying it was "a sad and solemn day", commending the duke's "lifetime of service".
