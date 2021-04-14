BBC News

Covid: Pigeon causes four-hour closure of Coventry test centre

Published
image captionThe Centre AT7 had to undergo a deep clean after a pigeon flew in to the building

A pigeon caused a Covid-19 testing site to be temporarily closed for over four hours, a council said.

The Centre AT7 site in Coventry closed at about 11:30 BST after the bird flew into the building, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Coventry City Council said the centre had to be deep cleaned before it was able to reopen to the public.

The local authority confirmed the testing site reopened just after 16:00 on Wednesday.

The site is one of seven asymptomatic Covid testing sites in the city and provides lateral flow tests, which give results in 30 minutes.

image captionThe site reopened just after 16:00 BST, Coventry City Council said

