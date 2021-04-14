Leamington Spa man accused of terrorism offences appears in court
- Published
A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences.
Ben Styles, of Plymouth Place in Leamington Spa, was arrested on Monday by counter-terrorism officers.
On Wednesday he appeared before magistrates in Westminster charged with the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism and three counts of possessing materials likely to be useful for terrorist acts.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear back in court on 30 April.
