Alcester: 'Ferocious' fire rips through Grade II listed pub

image copyrightWarwickshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionFirefighters battled the blaze on Saturday afternoon at The Three Tuns in Alcester

A Grade II listed pub has been badly damaged in a fire which caused much of the roof to cave in.

Seven fire crews were called to The Three Tuns in Alcester, Warwickshire, on Saturday at about 15:00.

The service said the fire was "ferocious" and several roads in the town centre were closed while they battled it.

No-one was hurt in the blaze and firefighters stopped it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

The service has not revealed the cause of the fire.

The Three Tuns is housed within Talbot Cottage which Historic England says dates from the 17th Century.

image copyrightWarwickshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionThe fire service said it managed to stop the "ferocious" fire spreading to nearby buildings

