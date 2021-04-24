Myton Hospice opens Warwick drive-through charity donation site
A charity has opened up a drive-through site for donations in a bid to relieve pressure on its shops.
Myton Hospice in Warwickshire said it had to turn people away from stores after the first lockdown because they could not cope with the numbers.
It has been asking people to book slots to visit stores since they started reopening on 12 April.
The drive-through on Myton Hospice's site in Warwick allows people to drop off donations without visiting shops.
The charity said it had so far proved very popular, with cars often queuing to donate items.
People are being asked to pre-book a slot because of demand.
Other charities have also reported an increase in people wanting to make donations after lockdown, after having a clear-out at home.
On 12 April, Oxfam reported a 77% increase in sales compared with 2019, and Cancer Research UK took £500,000 - more than double what it was expecting.
Stephen Webley, a volunteer with Myton Hospice, said: "I thought I'd be here all afternoon drinking tea and eating chocolate Hobnobs, and I haven't sat down.
"It's all good stuff that a lot of people wouldn't have bothered to donate."
Charity spokesperson Holly Kerrigan said the drive-through had made it easier for people to donate because "you don't have to think about parking and driving into town".
If the scheme continues to be successful, it could continue through the summer.
