St George's 'son' Sir Guy of Warwick inspires 3D street art
A medieval legend, rumoured to be the son of England's patron saint St George, has inspired 3D art on the ground in Coventry.
Five canvas paintings each tell a tale of a battle Sir Guy of Warwick had to fight.
The council has reminded visitors to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The artwork, which went on display on St George's Day on Friday in Coventry city centre, is on show on Sunday and between 1 and 3 May.
Artist Joe Hill said: "It's actually called anamorphism... it's about stretching images and distorting images.
"So that from a certain point of view - the French call it trompe-l'oeil, trick of the eye - you get these 3D illusions."
The city council said Sir Guy was rumoured to be St George's son and invited people to join him "as he embarks on a quest throughout Coventry to track down his greatest foes and become a Knight".
Senior events officer for the authority Zoe Walmsley said: "We wanted people to have some kind of energy and something to look forward to. It brings the city to life."
Visitors to the free initiative were asked to follow any instructions on signage around the artwork to ensure people could view in a safe manner, the council said.
The artwork can be seen between 09:00 and 18:00 BST on Sunday and between 1 and 3 May in Broadgate, Ironmonger Row, Belgrade Plaza, Shelton Square and Fargo Village.
