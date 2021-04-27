Meth lab found in raid near Redditch
By Tom Symonds
Home affairs correspondent, BBC News
- Published
A suspected methamphetamine laboratory has been uncovered during a police raid.
The "large-scale" operation was found in outbuildings near Redditch, Worcestershire.
The investigation began after text messages were obtained by French police during the penetration of the encrypted phone network Encrochat last year.
Vats and sacks of ingredients were found in the lab, which is currently too hazardous for police to enter.
Five people have been arrested in the joint operation between the National Crime Agency and Warwickshire Police on Tuesday.
Firefighters and a chemicals expert were drafted in to assist with the raid.
Footage of the inside of the building has been sent to scientific experts for analysis.
"Meth labs" are rare in the UK, and only a handful have been discovered.
Criminal purposes
They became infamous through the TV series Breaking Bad, where protagonist Walter White abandoned his life as a teacher to become a "cook" of the illegal drug.
Police raided two other properties in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, and Quinton, Birmingham, in connection with an investigation into an organised crime network.
This operation is the latest in a string of cases which have resulted from the penetration of Encrochat.
French police obtained the messages of 9,000 British people using the service, and the National Crime Agency says the vast majority were using it for criminal purposes.
More than 1,500 people have been arrested in Operation Venetic, the British effort to analyse criminality using the messages.
