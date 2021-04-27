James Scott appears in court accused of Coventry baby murder
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a three-month-old baby in 2018.
The baby boy was found with a serious head injury at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June, West Midlands Police said. He died two days later.
James Scott, 30, who was known to the child, was charged with murder on Friday.
He appeared at Coventry Crown Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody for a plea hearing on 18 June.
