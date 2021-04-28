Fidel Glasgow: Rapper Pa Salieu in court over violent disorder
- Published
An award-winning rapper has appeared in court following an inquiry into the murder of Fidel Glasgow.
Pa Salieu was charged with wounding with intent after violence in Coventry in 2018 preceded Mr Glasgow's stabbing.
No-one has been charged with his murder, but the artist and nine more people have been charged in connection with the preceding violence.
Mr Glasgow, 21, grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple, was injured during disorder outside Club M.
He died in hospital.
Pa Salieu Gaye, of Hillfields in Coventry, is also charged with violent disorder and possession of a glass bottle as an offensive weapon.
He was bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 27 May.
The artist, who was named winner of the BBC Music Sound of 2021 poll in January, said he was unable to comment on the events of September 2018 due to the ongoing court process.
Nine other defendants, charged in connection with the disorder, also appeared and were ordered to appear at Warwick Crown Court for a plea hearing on the same date.
They are:
• Brendon Gama, 23, of The Coppice in Stoke, Coventry, Jiguael Botamba, 21 of Little Duke Street, Nuneaton, Mohammed Amadu, 20, of Walsgrave Road, Ball Hill and Michael Mistouflet, 24, of James Galloway Close are charged with wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.
• Adil Naseer, 24, of Park Street, Foleshill and Andrea Boadi, 21, of Lansdowne Street, Ball Hill are charged with wounding with intent and violent disorder .
• Harrison Asiedu, 27, of North Street, Stoke and Meidel Dange, 24, of Hornsey Close, Wood End are charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and violent disorder.
• Brian Kamau, 33, of Chandos Street, charged with violent disorder.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk