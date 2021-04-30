Leamington Spa man at court charged with preparing terrorist acts
A man has appeared at court charged with preparation of terrorist acts.
Ben Styles, 23, from Plymouth Place, Leamington Spa, allegedly partially constructed a lethal firearm and manufactured live ammunition.
He is also charged with three counts of possessing a document containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
A plea hearing has been set for 27 August at Birmingham Crown Court.
Mr Styles appeared at the Old Bailey on a video link and spoke only to confirm his name and age.
It is alleged between 1 February 2019 and 16 February this year he purchased items and acquired instructions to construct a lethal firearm and live ammunition and partially constructed a lethal firearm.
Mr Styles also allegedly manufactured live ammunition and composed a draft 'manifesto' between those dates.
He is also charged with three counts of on or before 15 February possessing a document containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
Further charges including possessing a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition and possession of Class A drugs should be joined to the indictment, a judge directed.
