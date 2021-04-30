Covid: Suspected Brazil variant cases at Warwickshire car parts firm
All staff at a car parts firm will be given Covid-19 tests after two suspected cases of the Brazil variant have been found.
From Saturday a mobile testing unit will be set up at LKQ Euro Car Parts in Dordon, north Warwickshire.
The two members of staff are self-isolating and the local council said it had traced people who might have been in contact with them.
The firm said it would carry out more tests on workers over the coming weeks.
Public Health England said there is no evidence the Brazil variant causes more serious illness for the vast majority of people who become infected.
The county council said all staff at the company will be asked to take a PCR test and until those results come through, daily lateral flow tests.
Steve Maxey, chief executive of North Warwickshire Borough Council said while local infection rates are very low, they "take reports of new variants very seriously".
LKQ Euro Car Parts said the extra measures were precautionary and it is giving staff its "full support".
