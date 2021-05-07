Elections 2021: Conservatives take control of Nuneaton and Bedworth council
- Published
The Conservatives have taken full control of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council for the first time since 2008.
The party took 10 seats from Labour and one from an independent to give them overall control of the authority.
Two recounts were needed for the seat of the Labour leader Julie Jackson, who eventually lost it by just four votes.
Conservative MP for Nuneaton Marcus Jones said his party had had a "phenomenal night".
Labour, which had controlled the Warwickshire council for the majority of its history, said it intended to regroup and fight again.
The Conservatives now have 24 seats and a 14-seat majority in the 34-seat authority.
Labour retain seven seats, there are two independents and one Green Party councillor.
Mr Jones said: "I'm absolutely ecstatic, it has been a brilliant night with fantastic results.
"I'm really, really positive about the future and what we can deliver for the people of the borough."
Tory councillor Kris Wilson, who becomes the new council leader, said it was "humbling" to see so many people voting in support of the "Conservative message".
"They've [voters] said enough is enough of the controlling Labour group and they want a change and they want improvements in our towns."
Labour lost control of the council in 2018 by one seat, throwing it into no overall control.
Other Labour victims at the count overnight included the party's deputy leader Ian Lloyd and mayor June Tandy.
Labour leader Julie Jackson said the party had not done enough to convince the public, but the party would recoup.
"We'll be back out there, listening hard to the good people of Nuneaton and hopefully offering them something that resonates more soundly with them for future elections."
Analysis by Hannah Griffiths, BBC CWR
On a sunny morning in Nuneaton it's a very bright mood for the Conservatives and a very sombre one for Labour.
There's a renewed sense of purpose for the Tories, as they have gone from being the opposition to having a strong majority, with Labour losing 10 seats overnight, with only a third of the council seats up for election.
Labour has run this council for about 48 of the last 50 years and some of the wards here, I've been told, have never been represented by Conservative councillors before.
By just four votes, Julie Jackson has gone from being the Labour leader of this council to losing her seat altogether - politics can be brutal.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk