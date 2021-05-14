City of Culture 2021: Street art transforms Coventry ahead of year in spotlight
Artists have been busy transforming the centre of Coventry ahead of its year as City of Culture 2021.
The year-long cultural programme will start on 15 May 2021 with a film, organisers said.
Directed by Coventry producer Coolie, creative director Chenine Bhathena was tight-lipped about its contents, but said it would "say something quite extraordinary" about the city.
Although the festival officially begins on Saturday, its signature launch 'Coventry Moves', had to be pushed back three weeks to 5 June due to coronavirus restrictions.
Here are some of the ways the city centre has been brightened up ready for its big year.
