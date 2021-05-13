More than 130 mice rescued from Atherstone house
- Published
More than 130 mice have been rescued from the same house and are now in need of new homes, the RSCPA said.
The mice in Atherstone, Warwickshire, were not neutered or separated by sex "so the situation spiralled out of control", the animal charity said.
The Natal Multimammate mice were "known for having many more nipples than a standard mouse", meaning they were prolific breeders.
All 136 mice have been moved to RSPCA sites across England.
The charity was called to the house on 18 April after concerns were raised about the mice being kept in poor conditions.
RSPCA inspector Richard Durant, who went to the property, said some people may not realise "animals will inbreed and steps need to be taken to prevent this".
He added: "It can be difficult to properly care for this number of animals so we were happy to step in to provide advice to the owner and to help to find the mice new loving homes."
The mice are now waiting for new owners at centres in Derby, Norwich, Martlesham in Suffolk, South Cotswolds, Birmingham, West Hatch in Somerset and the Isle of Wight.
They would need a spacious glass home with good ventilation where they "are able to explore, but not escape", the charity said.
The RSPCA said the breed is not always easy to handle so experienced owners were being sought.
