Wedding joy for Warwickshire couple amid cancer treatment
A man who welcomed his baby shortly before being told his cancer was terminal has married his fiancée.
Owen Murray, from Warwickshire, and Laura Dear held their wedding on Monday at Coombe Abbey.
Daughter Luna was born on 15 December, four days before they were told doctors were "out of options" to treat Mr Murray's stage four bowel cancer.
He has since begun a drugs trial and said the wedding had been a "perfect day".
Mr Murray, 39, and Miss Dear, 37, met in October 2019 and moved in together in Long Itchington in February 2020.
As Covid-19 restrictions eased on Monday, they were able to have 30 guests at their celebrations.
"It was strange and lovely, I kept saying to everyone it was nice to be with all friends and family, but it was quite weird," he said.
"I struggle to find any words to describe the day... it was incredible... I couldn't have hoped for any more."
On 20 March 2020, Mr Murray said he had gone into hospital for scans which first found he had bowel cancer.
More than £29,000 has been raised in an online fundraiser to help Mr Murray pay for alternative treatments.
Earlier this year he began an early stage chemotherapy drug trial in Oxford and is expecting an update on how it is progressing at the start of June.
"It has had its challenges, the side effects of drugs have been up and down," he said.
"I do still think I am seeing a slight improvement but I don't want to get ahead of myself."
He added: "Laura has been an absolute superstar, I am so lucky I married her."
Although the pair will not be having a proper honeymoon for some time, they have had a few quiet days together as a family and are looking to take a break together over the bank holiday weekend.
