Leamington Spa: Eight deny murder of Carl Moorhouse
Seven men and one woman have denied murdering a man who was stabbed during a disturbance in a Warwickshire street.
Carl Moorhouse, 34, from Coventry, died in hospital after being injured in Lower Leam Street in Leamington Spa on 28 May 2020.
Nine people appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to various charges, including aggravated burglary.
They were all remanded in custody to reappear at the same court on 2 July.
The defendants are:
- Tau Randall, 34, of St. Peters Road, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm
- Darnelle Sappleton, 22, of Farm Street, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm
- Callum Huburn, 29, of Washington Court, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to murder, burglary and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm
- Reuben Nall, of Rookery Road, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to murder, burglary and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm
- Javantry Scott, 23, of Westfield Road, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm
- Emma Bennett, 34, of Wycken Court, Coventry, pleaded not guilty to murder
- Terry Nall, 30, of Regents Road, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to murder, aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm
- Adam Padley, 26, of Mellis Grove, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm
- Jamani Cunningham, 25, of Copthall Road in Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm
A provisional trial date has been listed for 8 November.
