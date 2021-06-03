Man charged with murder of 84-year-old Nuneaton woman
A man has been charged with murder and burglary following the death of an 84-year-old woman.
Mildred Whitmore was found dead at her home on College Street, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on Tuesday morning.
Relatives said she was the "queen of our family" who enjoyed "pottering around her garden".
Chase Kelly, 31, from Arley, Warwickshire, will appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Friday, Warwickshire Police said.
