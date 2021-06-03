BBC News

Man charged with murder of 84-year-old Nuneaton woman

image captionMildred Whitmore was found dead at her home in Nuneaton on Tuesday morning

A man has been charged with murder and burglary following the death of an 84-year-old woman.

Mildred Whitmore was found dead at her home on College Street, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on Tuesday morning.

Relatives said she was the "queen of our family" who enjoyed "pottering around her garden".

Chase Kelly, 31, from Arley, Warwickshire, will appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Friday, Warwickshire Police said.

