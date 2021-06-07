Coventry City of Culture: Tales of the UK's first female-majority council
The first female-majority council in the UK has become the basis for a new show.
Frankie Meredith's play is based on her great aunt's role on a Warwickshire parish council that helped "transform" the village of Bishops Itchington.
Despite their work, the local newspaper reports village men plotted to overthrow the "petticoat rule".
Petticoat Council can be seen at Warwick Arts Centre, 15-17 June as part of Coventry's City of Culture.
Far from being a dreary tale about council meetings, "it's about badass women getting stuff done," Ms Meredith said.
"It's a hopeful and uplifting piece."
The six women and one man, including Ms Meredith's aunt, Ivy Payne, were elected as parish councillors in 1949.
A headline in the Leamington Courier at the time read: "The Ladies Will Govern Bishops Itchington" with the sub-heading: "They're welcome to try say the men."
"Before they were elected there was no electricity or running water in the village - they really helped turn the village around," the Leamington Spa writer and director said.
"Among other things they managed to secure permission and raise awareness for social housing, according to council minutes I've seen."
By 1952 some men of the village had started a plot to overthrow them, drawing up plans to unseat the six women who had been "getting too bossy," one paper reported.
"But I think they continued to be in power for some time," Ms Meredith said.
Producer Steph Hartland said the show, incorporating song, dance and puppetry, would be touring Warwickshire community centres after a run at Warwick Arts Centre.
"Theatre like this doesn't usually make it to regional audiences, so it's a really amazing opportunity," she said.
