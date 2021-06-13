Tribute to 'one-of-a-kind' daughter after Coventry motorbike crash
- Published
A woman who died in a motorbike crash was a "one-of-a-kind" daughter, her parents said.
Cora Bacon, 20, was a pillion passenger when the bike collided with two vehicles on Friday on the A444 Jimmy Hill Way, Coventry.
She died at the scene, while the rider of the bike, a 20-year-old man, remains in hospital with a broken pelvis.
Her parents said she was the oldest of six children and described her as a "kind, genuine and selfless person".
They added she always supported her family and friends and her death "has devastated so many people".
"Support messages from everyone have been overwhelming but is lovely to see the impact Cora had in the lives of others," her mother said.
West Midlands Police said no-one else was injured in the collision which happened just before 22:50 BST on the approach to the traffic Island at Bell Green Road and Stoney Stanton Road.
