Coventry man denies murder of three-month-old boy
A man has denied murdering a three-month-old boy in 2018.
The baby was found with a serious head injury at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June, West Midlands Police said. He died two days later.
James Scott, 30, who was known to the child, also denied manslaughter when he appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.
A trial date for Mr Scott, of Coventry, has been set for 15 November.
