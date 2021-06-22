Coventry City of Culture: Terry Hall Home Sessions acts announced
The Libertines, Roni Size and The Lightning Seeds are are among the first acts announced for a four-day festival curated by musician Terry Hall.
Specials singer Mr Hall is taking part in the Coventry City of Culture event and said it will be the first time he has performed in two years.
Some of the events will be held in the ruins of the city's cathedral, bombed by the Luftwaffe in 1940.
Mr Hall described it as "a live version playlist of my favourite artists."
The festival, from 29 July to 1 August features live music, DJ sets, films and spoken word events in locations around the city.
There will also be performances by Libertines frontman Peter Doherty, Alabama 3 and Eccentronic Research Council featuring Maxine Peake.
The full festival line up will be announced in early July and the festival is looking for local musicians to take part too.
Mr Hall said curating the event in the middle of a pandemic had been an extraordinary experience.
"It seemed surreal, not knowing whether it could take place amid this current climate.
"It will be my first live performance for two years and very unlike anything I've performed before. I look forward to performing in front of an audience again and to seeing some live music in my home town of Coventry."
Priority booking opens on 23 June with general sales starting on 25 June.
