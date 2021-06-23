Search for family after photos found in Coventry post box
About 100 photographs depicting the life of a Coventry family over decades have been found in a post box.
A collection driver found the photographs in the city which Royal Mail think were posted by mistake.
Among the photographs was a newspaper report of a 1939 wedding which collections supervisor Edwina Richards-Wright said could give staff a clue about the family.
"When I saw them I knew I had to do whatever I could to get them back to their owner, it just looks like the family have had a great life," she said.
"I'm sure they're most upset to have lost them."
The report from the Coventry Telegraph describes the winter wedding at Holy Trinity Church of Robert West and Naomi Liggins of Davenport Road in the city.
"The rest of the photos seem to be of Robert and Naomi's life together over the next 30 or 40 years which looked quite glamorous," said Ms Richards-Wright.
"There are photos of two boys, which could be their children, and also of their house which was a large detached property with a huge cedar tree in the grounds."
The photographs were discovered in a box by the post office on Widdrington Road on 17 June.
"We often have purses and cards accidentally posted in boxes," Ms Richards-Wright said.
"If there's something with an address we are usually able to get that back to people."
Staff at the Coventry South collection office had been trying to find the family online but drew a blank.
"I'm just desperate to get them back to their rightful owner."
