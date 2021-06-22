Man uses his van to create tiny town centre park in Kenilworth
A man with a van has created a tiny park on his vehicle after a previous attempt was removed because it was in a parking space.
Adam Tranter had previously created a "parklet" in High Street, Kenilworth but Warwickshire County Council took it away, he said.
He bought a small van and recreated the park, with a seat, in the same space.
He has a parking permit, he said, and wanted to prove a wider point about using public spaces in other ways.
People could enjoy the space for the community, he said.
The council has been contacted for a response.
"We've made something that's nice (in) the absence of much else... Our high streets are filled with car parking. It (fulfils) a purpose, but doesn't make them a nice place to sit and go to.
"I want to encourage them (the council) to see the opportunity to engage communities in repurposing local space."
To create the little park the Kenilworth resident said he bought a 1970s Piaggio Ape van off eBay.
He said he now had a residents parking permit in the van window that was "totally legit, issued by the council" after several residents offered permits for the vehicle.
He stated "the community really loved" the previous tiny park, but it was removed in April after lasting, to his "amazement", for six months.
Mr Tranter, CEO of communications company Fusion Media, is also the UK’s first city bicycle mayor, fulfilling the role for Coventry.
