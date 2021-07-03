Euro 2020: Covid-19 test sees England fan miss out on Ukraine match
- Published
An England fan living in Germany missed out on a "chance of a lifetime" to watch the Euro 2020 quarter final after testing positive for Covid-19.
Gary Wills, 49, originally from Atherstone, Warwickshire, has lived in Hamburg since 2003.
After England's victory against Germany, the Stoke City fan bought a ticket, flight and accommodation to go to Rome for the match against Ukraine.
However, by Friday he had returned two positive Covid-19 tests.
"For me, it was a real chance in a lifetime thing, a real blow," he said.
Mr Wills had spent almost £600 on the trip.
He had received his second coronavirus vaccination on Monday and initially believed his headaches and dry throat were side effects of the vaccine.
"I was quite nonchalant when taking [the test]," he said. "Never considering the prospect of what was about to happen.
"And then I was called in and told it was positive, totally gutted."
He said he was able to get a refund on his accommodation, but the ticket was non-transferable and he could only rebook the flight.