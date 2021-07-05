Children of dead Coventry couple 'overwhelmed' by support
- Published
The children of a man and a woman found dead at a house in Coventry say they have been overwhelmed by public support.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the couple were discovered at a house on Kenilworth Road on 29 June.
The man, in his 80s, was found in the back garden, and the 73-year-old woman was found inside, according to police.
A statement from the family confirmed the "sad passing" of Sewa Singh Badial and his wife Sukhjit Kaur Badial.
The pair ran the long-established Badial department store on Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham.
They were "keen supporters of good causes and committed members of the local Midlands community" and in India had also founded rural hospitals along with several schools and colleges for underprivileged girls, the statement said.
The couple's children thanked people for their support, saying they had been "overwhelmed by your messages of love and affection for our dear parents".
West Midlands Police said nobody was being sought in connection with the deaths.
