'Endless ribbon' decorates Coventry for City of Culture year
- Published
A ribbon of colour is being used to brighten Coventry during its City of Culture year.
Morag Myerscough based the "Endless Ribbon Connecting Us" on the stained glass windows of Coventry Cathedral, and the city's historical ribbon weaving industry from the early 1700s to the 1860s.
The piece has been installed above Hertford Street.
It is one of a number of pieces of street art placed around the city.
Throughout the pandemic, Ms Myerscough said her work has focused on bringing people together.
Ms Myerscough said she wanted to bring colour into the city, saying "the simplicity of light and colour is always so magical in every location".
Simon Vaughan, managing director of Creative Giants, who worked with Ms Myerscough on the piece said it had "worked out even better than we could have expected" and was thrilled she had been able to "contribute to the lasting legacy of City of Culture 2021".
