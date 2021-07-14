Warwickshire stylists trained to start menopause conversations
A salon has started training its stylists to speak to clients about the menopause to break down taboos.
Menopause can affect women's hair as well as their general health and the Matthew Curtis salon in Stratford-upon-Avon has launched its initiative to support its affected clients.
It is working in partnership with a specialist menopause clinic to direct women to the support they may need.
Founder Mr Curtis said their aim is to get people talking.
"We're well aware that not all women are going to want to burst that taboo subject and talk about it to their hair stylist," he said.
"But it happens to everyone, why don't we talk about it? It should be spoken about."
Menopause normally happens between the ages of 45 and 55, but can also be brought on by surgery to remove the ovaries or the womb.
The average age of menopause in the UK is 51 and the hormone changes can have enormous impacts on women's brains, skin, muscles and emotions - but also their hair.
The stylists at the Warwickshire salon have been trained to spot some of the signs of menopause and start a discussion with their clients to make sure they know where to find support.
Ann Wilkinson, who had an appointment on Tuesday, welcomed the scheme.
"I think it's such a great idea because it's somewhere women come all the time to have their hair done," she said.
"You don't go round talking about how old you are and what's going on with your body, but come on - let's talk about women's health."
