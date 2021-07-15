Potato processor fined after pollution kills 450 fish
A potato processing firm has been fined after the Environment Agency (EA) said pollution killed more than 450 fish.
A member of the public reported seeing dead fish and milky froth on Langley Brook, Middleton, in Warwickshire, in September 2016.
The watchdog said the pollution was traced to a trade effluent lagoon, where a "crude attempt" had been made to repair a split pipe.
Edima Holdings Ltd admitted breaching environmental regulations.
It was fined £6,500 and ordered to pay £4,764 in compensation and £10,000 costs at Cannock Magistrates' Court.
The EA said trade effluent was found to be discharging into a ditch then into the brook.
It said officers gave advice on remedial action needed to prevent further pollution, but a month later they received a report of pollution at Middleton Hall Lake on Langley Brook.
Following this report, it said the company, which trades under the name of Mike's Potatoes from premises at Langley Brook Farm, agreed to the necessary work.
The firm admitted an offence under the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations, 2010 and was fined at a hearing on 7 July.
It had previously been cautioned for a similar offence in 2013, the Environment Agency said.
