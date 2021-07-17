Coventry school lab technician retires after 50 years
- Published
An 80-year-old lab technician who worked at the same school for 50 years has performed her final experiment.
Pat Flavell joined West Coventry Academy in 1971 and in her five decades there saw former students become teachers at the site.
She said she stayed so long because she "felt at home" and while she would miss "the people, the company, the kids", it was "time for me to go".
The head teacher said the scientist had inspired pupils and staff alike.
The retiring worker joined the school when Edward Heath was prime minister and Slade were in the charts, but after "hundreds" of books had been used to teach, it was now "very much down to a lot of technology" with "a lot of the lessons" now "governed by health and safety".
She said: "It hasn't been difficult for me to carry on working. I've got more tired, yes, as I've got older, but I've just enjoyed it.... [It's] kept me younger."
She added she planned to continue volunteering at school and would also go on a cruise.
Head teacher Ana Neofitou said her departing colleague helped staff with their experiments and had "also fostered a love of learning science among many, many generations of students here".
She said: "Pat has seen her fair share of change over the past 50 years and education has changed along with that and Pat has always adapted.
"She's well-loved by staff and students... She's always smiling, she's kind and supportive."
Head of science Jayne Coupe added: "I came here as a trainee teacher and she was head technician then and she was incredibly supportive to everybody, but particularly us new, scared teachers."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk